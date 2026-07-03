Dirty South

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Denzel Curry Returns to His Southern Roots on ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2'

The album features Tiacorine, That Mexican OT, Project Pat, and more.

Jade Gomez729 days ago
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Dirty South ft. Gita Lake - "Freefallin"

In preparation to release his forthcoming album With You, Dirty South has been making some serious splashes. His team set up listening sessions for t

nappy4281 days ago
elephante unbreakable rmx
Music

Dirty South - "Unbreakable (Elephante Remix)"

Dirty South's doing something special with his new album/film With You, but its good to know that Astralwerks is still putting in work with the remix

khrisd4311 days ago
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Music

Dirty South Has Released His Short Film, "With You"

Back in July we hit you with the news that Dirty South signed with Astralwerks, and would not only be releasing an album, but had a short film that he

khrisd4316 days ago
dirty south tunnel vision
Music

Stream Two New Tracks From Dirty South's Album

This week, we got to hear two new cuts from Dirty South's forthcoming Astralwerks album, With You, and based on the sounds, Dirty South is definitely

khrisd4326 days ago
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Dirty South's Looking to "Compliment" His "With You" Album With a Short Film

When Dirty South signed with Astralwerks, it came with word that his second album would be accompanied by a short film that he wrote, shot, and directed. Without much word on what he'd be making, it was hard to really speculate on how deep Dirty South would've gone into this short film. With the trailer that hit the Internets today, though, it appears as though he truly went in.

khrisd4372 days ago
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Music

Dirty South Has Signed with Astralwerks, With New Single and Album on the Way

It's been a while since we heard from Dirty South; I remember how impactful his Speed of Life LP was on the DAD crew when it dropped, and now it looks

khrisd4386 days ago
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Music

Dirty South & Alesso ft. Ruben Haze - "City Of Dreams"

You know when a track comes on, and you can "feel it?" You just know that this one is going to be uplifting and, most importantly, super huge? Dirty South has that way about him, and "City of Dreams," his collaboration with Alesso (with vocal work from Ruben Haze), is one of those tunes. There's nothing cold weather about this one; all kinds of hands-in-the-air festival moments should be had with this track, which you feel in the footage captured to make this video.

khrisd4759 days ago
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Music

Spring Awakening Music Festival Announces 2013 After Parties

Chicago's Spring Awakening Music Festival is going down from June 14 - June 16, and is hitting Soldiers Field in Chicago with a massive lineup, featur

khrisd4797 days ago
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Music

Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 3

And we're here: today is the finale of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival. We've provided the stream every day its been up, and on Day 3 of Weekend 2, it will be no different. The live-stream starts at 3PM, and will be explosive: Major Lazer, Azealia Banks, Sander van Doorn, and others are lined up this afternoon. We'll keep you posted on tonight's schedule, and as always, if you're in Miami, here is the complete list of 2013 Ultra Music Festival set-times. Enjoy!

khrisd4864 days ago
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Music

Dirty South - "Super Sounds"

Just yesterday we hit you with a video that previewed Dirty South's forthcoming Speed of Life album, and today we see that you can grab one of the album's tracks, "Super Sounds," for free via a partnership with Samsung. This one feels like an anthem, doesn't it? Something about the chords in this one, paired up with that house tracks. Feels special.

khrisd4892 days ago

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