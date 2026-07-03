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If you look at dance music, it's always been more of a singles-driven market. The idea of a smash album has always been there, and artists have crafteandroids
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids
As more money piles into the bank accounts of DJs, their status will rise, and with elevated status comes the perks of being a star. Some DJs take thaandroids
Pop Culture
'South Side' Co-Creator Diallo Riddle Talks Season 2 and Appearances on 'Insecure' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
'South Side' co-creator Diallo Riddle talks about the move to HBO Max, Season 2, and recent appearances on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Insecure'.Khal