People Have Thoughts on Reese Witherspoon Predicting Everyone Will Have ‘Parallel Digital Identity’ in Future
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The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star took to social media on Tuesday to share her predictions about digital identity, and people had plenty of thoughts.Brenton Blanchet
Just about everything a sports fan wants these days is available for free online. From giant networks to superstar athletes to niche scouting services to everyday fans with hilarious opinions, sports-minded content creators abound—and YouTube is their Mecca. Here are the 20 best sports YouTube channels.Aaron C. Mansfield
Which albums will we want to keep booming in our ears for years to come? Which CDs will we keep hard copies of, even when everything has gone digital? What combination of tracks is so beautiful, so magical, that it remains relevant even as we move into a new decade? Some albums slip away, forgotten forever in a matterComplex
These are the highest earning social media stars, making up to $17 million per year. Salaries like these could make anyone seriously consider quitting their full time job to become a social media influencer. All it takes is a viral idea, a good profile name, and a steady stream of obsessed followers.Complex