Dieselboy

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The Best Mixes of 2013, So Far

No one knows more than DAD that there's a grip of mixes out there; every Sunday we provide you with the best mixes we came across that week. It's a mu

khrisd4778 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.

khrisd4801 days ago
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Music

Download Dieselboy's "BEYOND THE BLACK BASSLINE" Mix

We know that DAD spends a fair amount of time talking about drum & bass, any that the current EDM scene isn't as big into drum & bass as they have bee

khrisd4804 days ago
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Music

22 REAL Drum & Bass Pioneers

Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point fin

khrisd4853 days ago
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Music

The 10 Best DJs Over 40

You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with a

androids4862 days ago
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