Dewanda Wise

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

DeWanda Wise Jurassic World Dominion Interview
Pop Culture

Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise on How Women Helped Make the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise a Success

Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise opened up to Complex about how women helped make the 'Jurassic World' and 'Jurassic Park' franchises a success.

Karla Rodriguez1424 days ago
DeWanda Wise Jurassic World Dominion
Pop Culture

'Jurassic World' Star DeWanda Wise Was Not a 'Jurassic Park' Fan and Says Chris Pratt Is Her Action Hero Mentor

DeWanda Wise tells Complex all about her time preparing for her role as Kayla Watts in 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' working with Chris Pratt, and more.

Karla Rodriguez1499 days ago
This is a picture of Dewanda Wise.
Pop Culture

'She's Gotta Have It' Star DeWanda Wise Nabs Leading Role in 'Jurassic World 3'

'Jurassic World 3' is slated for a June 2021 release.

Philip Lewis2465 days ago
DeWanda Wise in 'She's Gotta Have It'
Pop Culture

'She's Gotta Have It' Star DeWanda Wise On Season 2's 'Tempered' Timeline Jump

DeWanda Wise, star of Spike Lee's Netflix series 'She's Gotta Have It,' talks traveling for Season 2, nerding out on set, and more.

Khal2613 days ago
shes gotta have it
Pop Culture

Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Releases Season 2 Trailer

The second season will be released on May 24.

Hannah Lifshutz2627 days ago
Advertisement
She's Gotta Have It S02
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Announces 'She's Gotta Have It' Season 2 Release Date

'She's Gotta Have It' creator Spike Lee and star Dewanda Wise announced the Netflix series will return on May 24.

Khal2690 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App