Latest Stories
Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise on How Women Helped Make the ‘Jurassic World’ Franchise a Success
Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise opened up to Complex about how women helped make the 'Jurassic World' and 'Jurassic Park' franchises a success.
'Jurassic World' Star DeWanda Wise Was Not a 'Jurassic Park' Fan and Says Chris Pratt Is Her Action Hero Mentor
DeWanda Wise tells Complex all about her time preparing for her role as Kayla Watts in 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' working with Chris Pratt, and more.
'She's Gotta Have It' Star DeWanda Wise Nabs Leading Role in 'Jurassic World 3'
'Jurassic World 3' is slated for a June 2021 release.
'She's Gotta Have It' Star DeWanda Wise On Season 2's 'Tempered' Timeline Jump
DeWanda Wise, star of Spike Lee's Netflix series 'She's Gotta Have It,' talks traveling for Season 2, nerding out on set, and more.
Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Releases Season 2 Trailer
The second season will be released on May 24.
Spike Lee Announces 'She's Gotta Have It' Season 2 Release Date
'She's Gotta Have It' creator Spike Lee and star Dewanda Wise announced the Netflix series will return on May 24.