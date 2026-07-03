Derek Wise

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Latest Stories

Derek Wise
Music

Premiere: Derek Wise Buries the Fakes in "Jamal" Video

Derek Wise delivers his new video for "Jamal."

edwinortiz3286 days ago
Derek Wise Disconnected Music Video
Music

Derek Wise Dropped a Very Wavy (NSFW) Video For "Disconnected"

Toronto rapper Derek Wise just released the music video for "Disconnected," which was directed by Kid. Studio

jayemkayem3432 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Toronto Rapper Derek Wise Arrested and Charged With Human Trafficking

Wise faces a total of 15 charges following his arrest over the weekend.

Zach Frydenlund4232 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Derek Wise's "Rose Gold"

His new EP, "Mom's Basement," is coming soon.

Zach Frydenlund4323 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Derek Wise's "Kenzo" Video

Get Home Safe is on the rise.

Lauren Nostro4331 days ago
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