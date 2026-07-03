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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Derek Wise Buries the Fakes in "Jamal" Video
Derek Wise delivers his new video for "Jamal."
edwinortiz3286 days ago
Music
Derek Wise Dropped a Very Wavy (NSFW) Video For "Disconnected"
Toronto rapper Derek Wise just released the music video for "Disconnected," which was directed by Kid. Studio
jayemkayem3432 days ago
Music
Toronto Rapper Derek Wise Arrested and Charged With Human Trafficking
Wise faces a total of 15 charges following his arrest over the weekend.
Zach Frydenlund4232 days ago
Music
Listen to Derek Wise's "Rose Gold"
His new EP, "Mom's Basement," is coming soon.
Zach Frydenlund4323 days ago
Music
Premiere: Watch Derek Wise's "Kenzo" Video
Get Home Safe is on the rise.
Lauren Nostro4331 days ago
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