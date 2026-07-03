Deon-Point

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Concepts New Balance 992 Low Hanging Fruit Box
Sneakers

Concepts' New Balance 992 Collab Channels the Kiwi Queen

Deon Point shares details on the Concepts x New Balance 992 “Low Hanging Fruit,” inspired by the “Kiwi Queen,” which releases on Nov. 12 for $240.

Ben Felderstein1712 days ago
Sneakers

Why Concepts Are the Kings of Sneaker Collaborations

Introducing the kings of the collab.

Riley Jones3861 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Find Out What Sneaker Culture Is Really About With the 'Sneakerheadz' Documentary

A new trailer and official release date for the Sneakerheadz documentary have just been released. Find out all the details here.

Riley Jones4001 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Concepts Is Opening a Shop in NYC, and We Got a First Look

Concept’s do-it-all man, Deon Point, sat down and talked about the store’s pop-up space, New Balance 997 collaboration, and coming to New York City.

Complex4271 days ago
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