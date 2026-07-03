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Premiere: Watch dEnAuN's Animated Video for "Cooking" f/ Royce Da 5'9 and Pharoahe Monch
'Stuff In My Backpack' is on iTunes now.
Premiere: Stream dEnAuN a.k.a. Mr. Porter's 'Stuff In My Backpack' EP
Featuring Rapsody, Scram Jones, and more.
Premiere: Watch dEnAuN (Mr. Porter)'s "Told Y'all" Video f/ Rapsody
'Stuff In My Backpack' drops on May 7th.
Watch dEnAuN's "Hey" Video
Watch the first video from dEnAuN's upcoming EP "Stuff in My Back Pack"