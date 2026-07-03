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Latest Stories

Adele performs at Etihad Stadium on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
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Adele Was Supposed to Be on Eminem's "Walk on Water" Before Beyoncé

Here's why Adele ultimately opted out.

Shawn Setaro3137 days ago
Denaun Porter
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Producer Denaun Porter Tells Us What To Expect From Eminem's 'Revival'

Mr. Porter gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Eminem's upcoming album.

Shawn Setaro3145 days ago
Rapper Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards
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Denaun Porter Jokes That Eminem's Next Album Is Finished (UPDATE)

The producer was just "trolling the trollers."

Joshua Espinoza3210 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Premiere: Stream dEnAuN a.k.a. Mr. Porter's 'Stuff In My Backpack' EP

Featuring Rapsody, Scram Jones, and more.

Lauren Nostro4090 days ago
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Premiere: Watch dEnAuN (Mr. Porter)'s "Told Y'all" Video f/ Rapsody

'Stuff In My Backpack' drops on May 7th.

Lauren Nostro4114 days ago
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Watch dEnAuN's "Hey" Video

Watch the first video from dEnAuN's upcoming EP "Stuff in My Back Pack"

Damien Scott4238 days ago

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