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Latest Stories
Sports
Anthony Davis on His Preferred Destinations: 'All 29 Other Teams Are on my List'
It's been a messy situation for Anthony Davis ever since it was announced he'd be sticking with the Pelicans until the end of the season.
Joe Price2709 days ago
Music
Pelicans Part Ways With General Manager Dell Demps
Demps was let go after failed Anthony Davis trade talks.
Joe Price2710 days ago
Sports
David Stern 'Always Thought' LeBron Would Sign With Lakers
David Stern talks LeBron to the lakers, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis in a revealing new interview.
countcenci2824 days ago