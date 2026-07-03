Death Stranding

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Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima attend Fractured Worlds: The Art of DEATH STRANDING
Pop Culture

Film Adaptation of Popular Video Game ‘Death Stranding’ Officially in the Works

Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios have started work on a film adaptation of 2019's 'Death Stranding.'

Joe Price1311 days ago
death stranding
Music

Major Lazer and Khalid Team for "Trigger" From 'Death Stranding' Soundtrack

Ahead of the release of Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding,' Major Lazer and Khalid have teamed up for "Trigger" from the game's soundtrack.

Joe Price2459 days ago
Hideo Kojima
Pop Culture

Kanye Is Trying to Meet With 'Metal Gear Solid' Creator Hideo Kojima

Kanye is clearly a big fan of Hideo Kojima's 'Metal Gear Solid' if he's tweeting at him for a meeting.

Joe Price2773 days ago

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