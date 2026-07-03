DB Soundsystem

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As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.
jazrm88
After the rave explosion of the '90s, things quieted down on the dance music front in the early 2000s. With major crackdowns on both sides of the Atlantic, the scene retreated back to the clubs. People were looking for a new sound and it came from a place that at first would seem unexpected, but if you have an idea of dance music history makes complete sense.
walmerc

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