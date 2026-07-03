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Premiere: Danny Avila Teams Up With Famous Dex And XNilo For Smooth "Save You (No Advice)"
The perfect surprise for fans of either artist.
Danny Avila - "Poseidon"
Danny's wasting no time building on that catalog, is he? 2013's seen this youngster building his rep with a pair of singles on Spinnin', remix work fo
10 Things You Didn't Know About Danny Avila
I had the pleasure of hanging out with Danny Avila and his father Jose last weekend at Electric Adventure at Six Flags. We were tucked in a green room
Danny Avila - "Voltage"
With his second single dropping on July 19, the official video for Danny Avila's "Voltage" has been released. You looking for a storyline, or some wild visuals? Unless you're prone to epilepsy, you won't get either. This is all about Danny bouncing on stage, giving the people what they want. One of those videos that says "hey, what the hell are you doing home? Go out!" Go on and bounce to some huge house tunes if the spirit moves you.
15 Must-See Acts at the 2013 Coachella Festival
We know how it is: you check out a huge line-up like Coachella, and while there are a grip of awesome names, maybe you're perplexed by who you SHOULD