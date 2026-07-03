Danielle Bregoli

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From being known as the Cash Me Ousside girl from Dr. Phil to Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli is a viral star with a plan to extend her 15 minutes of fame through a new career as a rap star. Signed to Atlantic Records, she's releasing chart-topping music with some of her favorite artists—from Kodak Black to Lil Yachty.
Meaghan Garvey

Latest Stories

Dr. Phil in a suit speaking into a microphone; Bhad Bhabie with long red hair and a white feather boa.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Episode Clips Pulled From Dr. Phil’s Facebook Page After Her Mom’s Complaints

The rapper, then known as 13-year-old Danielle Bregoli, became a viral sensation during a September 2016 episode of Dr. Phil's talk show.

Alex Ocho136 days ago
Bhad Bhabie.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie's Mother May Face Charges After Alleged Altercation With Rapper's Friend

The incident happened at a Florida home reportedly co-owned by the rapper and her mother, Barbara Bregoli.

tara mahadevan323 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Bhad Bhabie with long dark hair in a green dress. Right, Alabama Barker with long blonde hair in a sheer black outfit.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Demands Fight With Alabama Barker: 'I Want That Ass in My Hand on Tuesday'

The "OG Crashout" rapper is setting a clear deadline as their feud continues.

Alex Ocho360 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Honored for 'Her Impact on the Culture' and Hip-Hop

She was given the recognition after a recent show in Providence, Rhode Island.

Trey Alston405 days ago
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Screenshot from Bhad Bhabie video
Music

Bhad Bhabie Puts Bag Over Alabama Barker Lookalike in New Video Amid Beef

The snippet was soundtracked to Bhabie's Alabama diss track, "Ms. Whitman."

tara mahadevan497 days ago
Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli with short hair and sunglasses in a car, next to Alabama Barker with long blonde hair and a black top, wearing a necklace.
Music

Bhad Bhabie’s Mom Blasts Alabama Barker, Tells Travis Barker to ‘Put Your Little Hoe in Her Place’

Barbara Bregoli unleashed a series of heated Instagram posts targeting Alabama and her family.

Alex Ocho500 days ago
Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Lil Tay Goes Off on Bhad Bhabie for Laughing at Her: ‘Twig… With a Bunch of Botched Surgery’

Bhabie previously accused Tay and Woah Vicky of calling her friend a racial slur, leading to a physical altercation.

Trey Alston503 days ago
Split image of Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Says She'll 'Fight' Alabama Barker: 'Since You So Tough'

Bhabie wants to "fight this out" with Barker after claiming that the rapper had an affair with her on-and-off boyfriend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams521 days ago
Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli at the Los Angeles premiere of '47 Meters Down Uncaged.'
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Says She Has a Form of Blood Cancer While Dismissing Concern Over Nose Job

She recently faced backlash after she revealed that she's had a nose job.

Joe Price540 days ago
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Bhad Bhabie
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Has Reconnected With Her Estranged Father Ira Peskowitz

She had his name removed from her birth certificate in 2018.

Trey Alston651 days ago
A person with long wavy hair wearing a Balenciaga sweatshirt and jeans stands outside next to a white car. Trees and greenery are in the background
Music

Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Denies Attacking Her After Being Accused of Physical Abuse

Weeks ago, the 21-year-old rapper accused her boyfriend of assaulting her.

tara mahadevan720 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a plunging neckline dress with tattoos visible on her arm
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Shares Photos of Her Baby on Mother's Day

The 20-year-old welcomed her first child in March.

tara mahadevan796 days ago
Two side-by-side photos of singer Bhad Bhabie, one at an event and one selfie, showcasing her tattoos and jewelry
Music

Bhad Bhabie Says She Dissolved Her Fillers: ‘Stop Doing It Unless You Absolutely Need It'

The former rapper warned people about the cosmetic procedure via Instagram on Saturday.

Alex Ocho811 days ago
Music

Bhad Bhabie Says She’s Excited to Welcome Daughter Yet ‘Very Over Being Pregnant’

The 20-year-old star says her new Pomeranian puppy has helped her motherly instincts kick in.

Alex Ocho871 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Throws Valentine's Day Themed Baby Shower

The 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

tara mahadevan893 days ago
Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Has Parted Ways With Atlantic Records

The 18-year-old artist signed with the label in 2017, about a year after she was catapulted into the mainstream with her appearance on 'Dr. Phil.'

Joshua Espinoza1799 days ago

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