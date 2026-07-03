Exclusive: Dallas Martin will lead Asylum Records as the new president of the label. He speaks about his new role leading the Warner Music Group imprint.Eric Skelton
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Roddy Ricch earned the No. 1 song and album on Billboard by staying focused on the music. His A&R, Dallas Martin, speaks with Complex about this achievement.Eric Skelton
An interview with the SVP of A&R at Atlantic Records, Dallas Martin, who was there with Meek Mill every step of the way as ‘CHAMPIONSHIPS’ was created.Eric Diep
Martin Lawrence has released a new line of merchandise inspired by his career as a stand-up comedian and his hit sitcom 'Martin'.Khal