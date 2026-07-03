D!RTY AUD!O

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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd
Sadly, only one of the mixes from this past week comes to you from a 2013 DJ Mag Top 100-ranked DJ, and its only his first year on the list. For shame. Hopefully you androids won't look down upon us for not bringing you selections from DJs who run the charts. We only have these stellar cats that many don't fuck with for you to, well, fuck with. Live a little.
khrisd
You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.
khrisd

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PREMIERE: D!RTY AUD!O ft. Mr. Collipark - "Bring It Back"

Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records is nothing if not diverse. One day they’re releasing high-flying festival electro, the next some deep italo-disco and another, some big ol’ trap music. One of the names they’ve been pushing for a hot minute though is none other than D!RTY AUD!O. You might recognize the LA native’s name from his dope DAD mix or the ridiculously long list of collaborations he’s had, which includes Meaux Green, gLAdiator, Deorro, LOUDPVCK, and Mercer, among others.

jakel4405 days ago
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D!RTY AUD!O & Mr. Collipark ft. Ying Yang Twins - "Reverse"

Even if you didn't catch Mr. Collipark's drop last week with Meaux Green, you kind of had to see this type of stuff coming right? Whether it was Colli

brenttactic4448 days ago
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Meaux Green & D!RTY AUD!O ft. Mayor Apesh!t - "Pop Mean"

Orlando's Meaux Green is one that we are betting on for 2014, and we aren't usually wrong when we put our money down. His twerk records are undeniabl

nappy4539 days ago
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Drake - "Trophies (D!RTY AUD!O Bootleg)"

We've all heard that joke: "Don't Drake and drive or you'll end up at your ex's house," which is probably true and let's face it, I'm not trying to en

alessr4564 days ago
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Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 5"

Since dropping Vol. 4 of his Dirty Podcast, D!RTY AUD!O has not only dropped a mix for our own DAD Mix series, he's also released a massive remix of M

khrisd4636 days ago
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Mercer - "Supreme (D!RTY AUD!O Remix)"

D!RTY AUD!O is one guy I always love to get a new tune from. His latest is his own fresh interpretation of Mercer's big room bomb, "Supreme." DA's cut has that bass-bin rattling low end and thundering percussion that erupts crowds. Using the infectious melody of the original DA's remix is almost understated in that he changed the structure and drums, but there aren't too many bells and whistles. Grab this one now!

jakel4659 days ago
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DAD Mix 044: D!RTY AUD!O

D!RTY AUD!O is hands down an artist you should be keeping your eyes on in 2014. He's staked his claim, with a litany of satisfied ravers left in his s

khrisd4659 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Stellar batch of mixes for this week. Seriously. Loads of top-quality DJs dropping some of the finest sets, many for free. Because why not? Why not sort out a fierce set of tracks for the public. Get your Sunday archive on.

khrisd4661 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!

khrisd4676 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.

khrisd4682 days ago
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Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 3"

For the third installment of his "Dirty Podcast," D!RTY AUD!O brings a friend along. Victor Niglio goes in during the second half of this mix, bringing his own dirty sound to the session. For the first 15 minutes, D!RTY goes all kinds of ham, dropping a supreme selection of the latest trap and twerk beasts, with Niglio doing the same, including dropping his huge remix of Martin Garrix's "Animals." A great podcast to get your Saturday afternoon turnt.

khrisd4684 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.

khrisd4717 days ago
dirty podcast vol 2
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Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 2"

These days, everyone and their favorite Instagram lust are on that "fuck a genre" shit. Then again, not too many of those cats are starting their podc

khrisd4724 days ago

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