Latest Stories
HBO Max to Revive ‘Sex and the City’
The reunion, titled 'And Just Like That…' will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in 10 half-hour episodes coming to HBO Max.
Cynthia Nixon Doubted She'd Win New York Governor Race
Cynthia Nixon's turn to politics came as a surprise to many earlier this year.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Cynthia Nixon Deems ICE a 'Terrorist Organization' That Should Be Abolished
'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has "strayed so far from its mission" and is now "terrorizing people who are coming into this country."
Cynthia Nixon Appeared at Eric B. and Rakim’s Irving Plaza Show in New York
The former 'Sex and the City' actress is trying to garner more support for her campaign.
Cynthia Nixon Bashed as 'Unqualified Lesbian' By Former NYC Mayoral Candidate
The governor of New York hopeful has received heavy criticism from her opponents.