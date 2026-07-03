Cynthia Nixon

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Latest Stories

sex and the city reboot
Pop Culture

HBO Max to Revive ‘Sex and the City’

The reunion, titled 'And Just Like That…' will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in 10 half-hour episodes coming to HBO Max.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2015 days ago
Cynthia Nixon
Pop Culture

Cynthia Nixon Doubted She'd Win New York Governor Race

Cynthia Nixon's turn to politics came as a surprise to many earlier this year.

Joe Price2799 days ago
Cynthia Nixon
Life

NY Gubernatorial Candidate Cynthia Nixon Deems ICE a 'Terrorist Organization' That Should Be Abolished

'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has "strayed so far from its mission" and is now "terrorizing people who are coming into this country."

juliarp2948 days ago
Cynthia Nixon in New York
Music

Cynthia Nixon Appeared at Eric B. and Rakim’s Irving Plaza Show in New York

The former 'Sex and the City' actress is trying to garner more support for her campaign.

tara mahadevan3021 days ago
cynthia nixon
Life

Cynthia Nixon Bashed as 'Unqualified Lesbian' By Former NYC Mayoral Candidate

The governor of New York hopeful has received heavy criticism from her opponents.

NoraGrayceOrosz3042 days ago
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