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If you've been checking DAD for the last year, Cy Kosis is a name you've seen on the regular. At 24, this LA (by way of Queens, NY) producer/DJ has bekhrisd
Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.khrisd
We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.khrisd
Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshestjakel