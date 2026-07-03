Culture Clash

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Music

BassHead Music Wins 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash in Miami

Last night, the Miami edition of the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash went down, pitting teams representing Slow Roast Records, Moombahton Massi

khrisd4649 days ago
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Music

Red Bull Music Academy Bringing Culture Clash to Miami on October 24

Earlier this year, DAD was blown away by the Red Bull Music Academy's stay in New York, particularly with the massive Culture Clash (that was won by D

khrisd4669 days ago
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Music

Listen to the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash

The Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013 went down like gangbusters. Hopefully you streamed it live. If not, never fear - DAD's here! We've got

khrisd4791 days ago
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Music

Watch Robin S. Perform "Show Me Love" at the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash 2013

If you missed the live stream of the Culture Clash last night, you definitely missed out. New York's Trouble & Bass crew (which features Drop The Lime

khrisd4817 days ago
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Music

The Red Bull Music Academy Announces New York Event Series

Red Bull's Red Bull Music Academy is probably one of the best institutions for up-and-coming producers to mingle with artists from within the scene, gaining knowledge and tools for their own advancement in this industry. With the RBMA comes special parties, workshops, and the mighty Culture Clash, and in 2013, the Red Bull Music Academy is making a stop in New York City from April 28 to May 31.

khrisd4896 days ago
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