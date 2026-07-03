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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Craig Ferguson Closes "Late Late Show" With Jay Leno, Bob Newhart and More
A fitting farewell.
nancy-stiles4228 days ago
Pop Culture
Will Arnett, John Mayer, and Others Will Guest Host "The Late Late Show"
Will Arnett, Judd Apatow, and John Mayer are among the men chosen by CBS to guest host "The Late Late Show"
ianservantes4250 days ago
Pop Culture
Craig Ferguson Gave Seth Meyers Some Interesting Late Night Hosting Advice
Craig Ferguson and Seth Meyers sat down last night for a conversation about hosting talk shows and dropping acid.
Doug Sibor4322 days ago
Pop Culture
Craig Ferguson and Robot Skeleton to Host New Talk Show
Craig Ferguson is in advanced talks to host a new, syndicated talk show on Tribune stations across the U.S. His robot skeleton sidekick is coming too.
Christopher Spata4355 days ago