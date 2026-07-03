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Couch Review: 'The Devil All the Time'
Pop Culture

Couch Review: 'The Devil All the Time'

Netflix's star-studded 'The Devil All The Time' is unforgiving, violent, and a hell of a ride.

Kevin Hall2131 days ago
Couch Review: 'Fargo' Season 4
Pop Culture

Couch Review: 'Fargo,' Year 4

Ahead of its Season 4 premiere on September 27, we review Noah Hawley's Chris Rock-led fourth season of FX's 'Fargo', which is as stellar as its been before.

William Goodman2133 days ago
Beth Stelling: Couch Daddy | Jaws
Pop Culture

Couch Review: 'Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy', 'Jaws'

On this week's Couch Review, we caught a new stand-up special on HBO Max and took a trip to the drive-in.

Khal2157 days ago
Couch Review: Rob Schneider 'Asian Momma, Mexian Kids'
Pop Culture

Couch Review: Rob Schneider's Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids'

We sat on our couch and watched Rob Schneider's new Netflix special, 'Asian Momma, Mexican Kids', so you don't have to.

Kevin Hall2164 days ago

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