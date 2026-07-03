Couch Classics

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J.D. Vance speaking at a podium with a patriotic backdrop on the left; a green sofa surrounded by flowers in a room on the right
Life

It Seems Trump's Running Mate JD Vance Didn't F*ck a Couch, But That's Not Stopping the Memes

The 'Hillbilly Elegy' author became the subject of an embarrassing internet rumor that has since been debunked.

Joshua Espinoza723 days ago
Couch Classics Ep 2 2020 Minnesota Miracle
Sports

Join the Live Watch of the Minnesota Miracle on Ep. 2 of 'Couch Classics'

Without any games, the Complex Sports crew will be re-watching the classic Minnesota Miracle playoff contest from Jan. 14, 2018 between the Vikings and Saints.

Complex Sports2283 days ago

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