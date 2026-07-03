Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly borrowing chords from Marvin Gaye’s track “Let’s Get It On" on his song "Thinking Out Loud."Jordan Rose
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The Weeknd is being sued by Epikker members Suniel Fox and Henry Strange over allegedly copying their song "Vibeking" for 2018's "Call Out My Name."Jordan Rose
Dua Lipa has been hit with a lawsuit for sharing a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram in February 2019 without permission from the photo company.tara mahadevan
Michele Di Pierro, 53, has been hit with eight years while his son Marcello, 24, got three years after Supreme said the two pretended to be owners.Brenton Blanchet