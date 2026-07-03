Cocaine Bear

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a shark and three lines of cocaine
Life

Researchers Are Looking Into Possibility of So-Called ‘Cocaine Sharks’ in Florida

A fun way to pass the time is to imagine a shark attempting to snort such a drug.

Trace William Cowen1088 days ago

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