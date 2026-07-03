From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
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The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
'Super Mario Bros' Fans Ecstatic About New Trailer's Reveal of Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach
A new trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' dropped on Tuesday, with lots of footage of Princess Peach, voiced by 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy.Brad Callas
Anycia, who has collaborated with GloRilla, Latto, 4Batz, and others, is one of the most exciting rappers emerging from Atlanta.Allison Battinelli