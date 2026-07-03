After counting down the 50 best albums and songs of the year, we narrowed our focus on the top 30 rap verses of the year—from Cardi B to Lil Wayne and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
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Here are Complex's picks for the 50 best songs of 2022, from Vince Staples & Mustard's "Magic" to Central Cee's "Doja" and SZA's "Low," plus more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
Welcome to Going Left, a new column where we highlight indie rappers you should know. This month, we speak with Che Noir, Radamiz, Jah-Monte Ogbon, and S!LENCE.Andre Gee