We sit down with the cast and crew of CBC's 'The Porter' to find out how the show was made, and why it sets a new standard in the entertainment industry.Marriska Fernandes
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In the debut episode of Hidden Gems, we visit Toronto filmmaker Charles Officer on the set of The Porter in Winnipeg to help him examine his Jamaican heritage.Complex Canada
Complex UK flew out to Miami for the launch of Chivas Regal 16 Limited Edition—a new collab between Chivas Regal and global brand ambassador Charles Leclerc—which was unveiled ahead of one of the most anticipated race weekends for Formula 1.Claudia Cagna
Complex UK was on the ground at this year's Italian Grand Prix to see what makes Monza and Ferrari Scuderia HP so unique.James Keith