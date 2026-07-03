Cannes Diary vol. 2 brings more films, more booze and tuxedos.Graham Corrigan
Featured
A Cannes Film Festival newbie tells us about his experience.Graham Corrigan
Vintage curator Bijan Shahvali discusses his relationship with A24, what he loves about vintage clothing, his shop Intramural, his ultimate grail, and more.Mike DeStefano
The acclaimed 'Do the Right Thing' director is making history this week as the first Black person to serve as jury president at the Cannes Film Festival.Trace William Cowen