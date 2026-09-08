Caleb Flynn

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Cardi B in a fluffy pink outfit, wearing glasses, with long black hair styled in a high ponytail.
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Cardi B Unloads on Caleb Flynn as Murder Trial Continues: ‘I Hope Every Hole of Yours Gets F*cked'

Cardi called the Caleb Flynn case "really triggering" as his murder trial continues.

Mark Elibert17 minutes ago

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