Cain Velasquez

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Joe Rogan photographed at UFC weigh in
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Says Cain Velasquez Should Have Beaten Man Who Allegedly Molested His Daughter to ‘Death’

Joe Rogan advocated for UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, following his arrest for shooting at the man who allegedly molested Velasquez’s four-year-old daughter.

tara mahadevan1594 days ago
Photograph of Cain Velasquez in Las Vegas
Sports

UFC Fighter Cain Velasquez Arrested for Attempted Murder After California Shooting (UPDATE)

Cain Velasquez, who is widely considered one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in California.

tara mahadevan1600 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

10 Things You Didn’t Know About UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez

With UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, there's more to him than meets the eye.

Jose Martinez4054 days ago

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