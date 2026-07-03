Butch Clancy

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Butch Clancy - "Paradiso"

A few days ago when Butch Clancy posted this on his page, I must have been asleep. Shame on me. I was thankfully awake the second time it went up on my SoundCloud feed, and didn't get fooled again.

lolod4550 days ago
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Music

Butch Clancy - "Russian Lullaby (Candyland Remix)"

I didn't realize last night would be followed by five consecutive nights of Candyland goodness. This is like spirit week in high school, if it happened to fall around the holiday season and you were Jewish. Minus two days. I was super stoked to see yesterday's VIP remix; Lil Jon gets me pretty hype, his voice just makes me wanna have fun. Just thinking about losing it in a club brings a bright smile to my serious face.

lolod4568 days ago
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Music

Two Sites Are Claiming a Butch Clancy Mix as Their Exclusive

Looking over our RSS feeds today, we saw that The Music Ninja got an exclusive drop on this new Butch Clancy #SUMMERHEAT mix. More power to them; dude's made a name for himself within the EDM game, dropping everything from dubstep to house with relative ease. We fox with TMN, so them getting this look was dope... but then we saw that Dancing Astronaut posted it as a "DA Exclusive" as well. Now, how does that work?

khrisd4739 days ago

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