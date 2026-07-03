I got to kick it with DAD favorite Buku back in June when he was in Kansas City (my former home town) to open up a show at the wonderful open air venubrenttactic
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Pittsburgh's Buku has been on our radar for a minute. It's not just because he's dropped head for Pilot, Slit Jockey, and Civil Music. Well, maybe thakhrisd
One of the biggest "new" names that was huge standout to me in 2013 was Buku. This young dude from Pittsburgh just went in so hard on everything he dbrenttactic
It's easy as hell to produce dance music, and with that accessibility comes a cavalcade of producers dropping tracks in a number of genres. Some produjakel