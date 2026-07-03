Bondax

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One of the greatest seasons for dance music is the summer. School's out, the weather's perfect, and there are a plethora of options when it comes to hearing great dance music in club and festival settings. This summer was no different, as we got to experience a virtual cornucopia of delectably devious beats, although the added notion of mainstream radio play for some of these tunes made things even more exciting. In looking back at the summer of 2013, what tracks really set the tone?
jakel

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Bondax
Music

Premiere: Bondax Call On Lancashire Duo Aquilo For Disco-Drenched Pop Banger "Deeper"

If the rest of the album continues in this way, we can see 'Revolve' spawning a lot of tracks with both club and chart potential.

James Keith2850 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Bondax - "Giving It All"

With "Giving It All" available next week, it makes sense that Bondax would drop a new video this week. And judging by the backyard on the female lead in this video, it makes sense that they gave it to Majestic for premiere. It's also a pretty dope tale about what happens when friends within a tight crew become lovers. Dope scenario, fitting the track perfectly. "Giving It All" drops via Relentless on September 22.

khrisd4685 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!

khrisd4906 days ago

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