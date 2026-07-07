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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Bollywood Star Irrfan Khan Dead at 53
Leading Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has died age 53 following his admission to a hospital this week.
Joe Price2276 days ago
Pop Culture
Creative Old Ghanaian Movie Posters Go Viral
A Twitter user started a thread of his favorite custom posters, created by Ghanaian artists.
tara mahadevan2383 days ago
Pop Culture
Everything You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra
From her Bollywood stardom to marrying Nick Jonas, here’s everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra.
Mallorie List2730 days ago
Pop Culture
Jaden Smith Wants to Be in a Bollywood Movie
Could Smith star in Bollywood's answer to Batman?
Khal3130 days ago
Pop Culture
Brendan Fraser to Play Villain in Bollywood Movie
Brendan Fraser, the actor known for his roles in 'The Mummy' and ‘Bedazzled,' is now set to star in upcoming Bollywood film 'The Field.'
Elizabeth King3689 days ago
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