Bobby Brackins

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Latest Stories

Bobby Brackins "'To Kill For" EP
Music

Exclusive: Bobby Brackins Drops "Big Film" f/ Jeremih and G-Eazy, Shares Tracklist for 'To Kill For' EP

The record will land on Brackins' upcoming EP 'To Kill For.' The Oakland-bred artist released the project's full tracklist Wednesday.

Joshua Espinoza2945 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Your Favorite Artists Name Their Favorite Songs of 2015 (Part Three)

Here's what Junglepussy, Ty Dolla $ign and more couldn't stop playing this year.

Lauren Nostro3877 days ago
Music

Premiere: Mila J and Bobby Brackins Team Up on "Sorry"

Produced by Fallen Angel x Authentic.

Lauren Nostro4051 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Bout to Blow: 10 Dope Songs You Should Be Hearing Everywhere Soon

These are the songs you'll soon be hearing everywhere.

OrNah4173 days ago
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