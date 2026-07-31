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Exclusive: Bobby Brackins Drops "Big Film" f/ Jeremih and G-Eazy, Shares Tracklist for 'To Kill For' EP
The record will land on Brackins' upcoming EP 'To Kill For.' The Oakland-bred artist released the project's full tracklist Wednesday.
Your Favorite Artists Name Their Favorite Songs of 2015 (Part Three)
Here's what Junglepussy, Ty Dolla $ign and more couldn't stop playing this year.
Premiere: Mila J and Bobby Brackins Team Up on "Sorry"
Produced by Fallen Angel x Authentic.
Premiere: Listen to Marc E. Bassy's "Drunk and I'm Drunk" f/ Bobby Brackins and Nic Nac
His next EP is coming soon.
Bout to Blow: 10 Dope Songs You Should Be Hearing Everywhere Soon
These are the songs you'll soon be hearing everywhere.
Listen to Bobby Brackins' "Hot Box (Remix)" f/ Mila J, IAMSU! and Too $hort
Drive responsibly.