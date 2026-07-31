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Bob McNair Told NFL Players 'You Fellas Need to Ask Your Compadres' to Stop Kneeling
Bob McNair continues to say controversial things about the national anthem protest.
Texans Owner Now Says He Regrets Apologizing for 'Inmates Running Prison' Comment
Bob McNair does not regret his original comment.
NFL Owners Will Be Asked to Turn Over Cell Phone Records and Emails in Kaepernick Collusion Case
Several NFL owners are about to be asked for their cell phone records and emails in relation to Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance.
Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Excluded From Meetings Between Players and NFL Owners
Prior to contrary reports, Colin Kaepernick's attorneys say he hasn't been invited to meetings between NFL players and owners.
Houston Texans Plan Organized Protest After McNair's 'Inmate' Comments
After Texans owner Bob McNair apologized for his "inmate" comments, players reportedly met to discuss taking further action.
Jay Z Responds to Bob McNair's Controversial 'Inmates' Comment on 4:44 Tour
Jay Z says "we have so much further to go" in addressing Bob McNair's inmates comment.
Texans Owner Bob McNair on NFL Player Protests: 'We Can't Have the Inmates Running the Prison'
Texans owner Bob McNair made an incredibly cringeworthy comment about NFL players during a recent owners' meeting.