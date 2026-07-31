Bob Mcnair

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Latest Stories

colin kaepernick/Michael Zagaris
Sports

Bob McNair Told NFL Players 'You Fellas Need to Ask Your Compadres' to Stop Kneeling

Bob McNair continues to say controversial things about the national anthem protest.

Aaron C. Mansfield3024 days ago
Texans
Sports

Texans Owner Now Says He Regrets Apologizing for 'Inmates Running Prison' Comment

Bob McNair does not regret his original comment.

Aaron C. Mansfield3044 days ago
Colin Kaepernick takes a selfie with a 49ers fan.
Sports

NFL Owners Will Be Asked to Turn Over Cell Phone Records and Emails in Kaepernick Collusion Case

Several NFL owners are about to be asked for their cell phone records and emails in relation to Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance.

Gavin Evans3197 days ago
Colin Kaepernick on the 49ers bench
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Excluded From Meetings Between Players and NFL Owners

Prior to contrary reports, Colin Kaepernick's attorneys say he hasn't been invited to meetings between NFL players and owners.

Omar Burgess3202 days ago
Bob McNair, owner of the Houston Texans
Sports

Houston Texans Plan Organized Protest After McNair's 'Inmate' Comments

After Texans owner Bob McNair apologized for his "inmate" comments, players reportedly met to discuss taking further action.

Omar Burgess3202 days ago
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This is a photo of Jay Z.
Music

Jay Z Responds to Bob McNair's Controversial 'Inmates' Comment on 4:44 Tour

Jay Z says "we have so much further to go" in addressing Bob McNair's inmates comment.

Eric Diep3203 days ago
Bob McNair.
Sports

Texans Owner Bob McNair on NFL Player Protests: 'We Can't Have the Inmates Running the Prison'

Texans owner Bob McNair made an incredibly cringeworthy comment about NFL players during a recent owners' meeting.

Chris Yuscavage3204 days ago

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