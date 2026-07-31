Andre Ward

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While it’s tough to expect any big surprises from Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ask boxing legends Bernard Hopkins and Andre Ward about the mega match and they’ll tell you something has to change the second time around.
Adam Caparell

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Andre Ward Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Boxing Boots
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Andre Ward Is Training in Air Jordan 3-Inspired Boxing Boots

Pound-for-pound king Andre Ward is training in Air Jordan 3-themed boxing boots.

Brandon Richard3282 days ago
Andre Ward
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Light Heavyweight Champ Andre Ward Says He's Going to Kick Sergey Kovalev's Ass for Being a 'Racist'

Andre Ward says he's going to beat Sergey Kovalev for being a "racist" in tonight's boxing match.

Hannah Lifshutz3337 days ago
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Andre Ward 'Expected More' Out of Sergey Kovalev

Andre Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev for the unifed light heavyweight championship two weeks ago and the boxer looks back on the controversial fight.

Adam Caparell3534 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Andre Ward Has "Space Jam" Air Jordan Boxing Boots for Kovalev Fight

Andre Ward will wear "Space Jam" Air Jordan boxing boots in mega fight against Kovalev.

Brandon Richard3546 days ago
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Andre Ward Has New Jordan Boxing Boots For His Return to the Ring

A comeback nearly 2 years in the making.

Brandon Richard4067 days ago
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Son of God Blesses KD with Air Jordan 5-ish Boxing Boots

Unbeaten Andre Ward hasn't been in the ring since last November, but he's still staying sharp for any potential bouts.

Brandon Richard4430 days ago
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Andre Ward Trains for Tonight's Fight in Air Jordan 28 SE Boxing Boots

A look at Ward preparing for his comeback bout.

Brandon Richard4647 days ago
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Andre Ward's Jordan Brand Fight Gear for Saturday

After being out of action for more than a year, middleweight champ Andre Ward makes his triumphant return to the ring against Edwin Rodriguez Saturday night.

Brandon Richard4647 days ago

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