Andre Johnson

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Andre Johnson Air Jordan 11 Miami Hurricanes
Sneakers

Andre Johnson Has "Miami Hurricanes" Air Jordan 11s for Bowl Season

Andre Johnson broke out a Miami Hurricanes Air Jordan 11 PE for the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Brandon Richard3509 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Blessed Andre Johnson With a Ton of Air Jordan Retros

Jordan Brand just blessed Andre Johnson with 11 pairs of Air Jordans.

Rajah Allarey3744 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Cortland Finnegan Says Andre Johnson "Hits Like a Bish" in Retirement Instagram Post

Cortland Finnegan says Andre Johnson "hits like a bish."

Chris Yuscavage4167 days ago
Sneakers

Andre Johnson Wears Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" Cleats

Johnson begins the long road to Super Bowl XLVIII in cleated Jordan retros.

Brandon Richard4826 days ago

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