Amina Blue

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On Feb. 11, 2016, Kanye West’s passions for music and fashion collided inside Madison Square Garden. One decade later, we look back at the Yeezy Season 3/The Life of Pablo event.
Style

“The World Under One Roof”: An Oral History of the Yeezy Season 3 Show

In 2016, Ye’s passions for music and fashion collided inside New York City’s most prestigious venue. A decade later, the ambitious listening party for 'The Life of Pablo' remains one of the defining events of the 2010s.

Mike DeStefano176 days ago
Master P Complex Live
Music

‘Complex Live’ Tours New Orleans With Master P and Crashes The Set of Big Sean's Video

Complex Live features a tour of New Orleans with Master P, Hasan Minhaj playing basketball, and model Amina Blue talking about walking in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 during Fashion Week

Adam Fleischer3457 days ago
Amina Blue after Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 runway show
Style

Amina Blue, Kanye West's Muse, Breaks Down the Yeezy Season 5 Show

In an exclusive interview, model and video vixen Amina Blue reveals how involved Carine Roitfeld was with the show and why models were projected onto a screen.

Complex3459 days ago

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