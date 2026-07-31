Always Lalisa

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LISA in a red costume with long hair and a headset microphone, smiling on stage with a red background.
Music

LISA's 'Always Lalisa' Documentary Set for World Premiere at TIFF 2026

A documentary centered around the global superstar, directed by Sue Kim, will screen in September.

Alex Ocho16 days ago

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