Allyson Felix

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Allyson Felix Running in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Sneakers

Allyson Felix on Making Footwear History at the Olympics: 'I Knew My Worth and I Stood by It'

The Olympic sprinter talks about what her Tokyo performance meant for Saysh, the brand she launched this year, and the sneaker industry as a whole.

Brendan Dunne1799 days ago
Allyson Felix
Sneakers

Allyson Felix Just Launched Her Own Shoe Company

Today, American sprinter Allyson Felix announced the launch of her new shoe company called Saysh, a lifestyle brand designed specifically for women.

Victor Deng1850 days ago
Allyson Felix
Sneakers

Nike Extends Protection for Pregnant Female Athletes

Following backlash over the summer from track and field Olympian Allyson Felix and others, Nike has extended its maternal protection for female athletes.

Jordan Rose2527 days ago
Sneakers

Top Sprinter Allyson Felix Runs in Exclusive Nikes at Olympic Trials

Jun Takahashi's Gyakusou range helps with Rio aspirations.

Brendan Dunne3661 days ago
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Sneakers

Allyson Felix Has Her Own Air Jordan 4

Being one of the world's best sprinters has its perks.

Brandon Richard4213 days ago

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