Latest Stories
Allyson Felix on Making Footwear History at the Olympics: 'I Knew My Worth and I Stood by It'
The Olympic sprinter talks about what her Tokyo performance meant for Saysh, the brand she launched this year, and the sneaker industry as a whole.
Allyson Felix Just Launched Her Own Shoe Company
Today, American sprinter Allyson Felix announced the launch of her new shoe company called Saysh, a lifestyle brand designed specifically for women.
Nike Extends Protection for Pregnant Female Athletes
Following backlash over the summer from track and field Olympian Allyson Felix and others, Nike has extended its maternal protection for female athletes.
Top Sprinter Allyson Felix Runs in Exclusive Nikes at Olympic Trials
Jun Takahashi's Gyakusou range helps with Rio aspirations.
Chris Paul & Allyson Felix Bowled in Ridiculously Rare Jordans
Hitting the lanes in style.
Allyson Felix Has Her Own Air Jordan 4
Being one of the world's best sprinters has its perks.