noah davis
Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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The 25 Most Bizarre Soccer Jersey Advertisements
The beautiful game has some atrocious ads.
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We stop by his studio to have a few words.
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The 25 Ugliest Uniforms in Soccer History
The beautiful game has some ugly kits.
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Interview: Kiss Me I'm Polish
The designer talks her illustrious work and how she chose the name "Kiss Me I'm Polish."
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