Air Jordan Viii

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Sneakers

Official Look at This Year's 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 8

Michael Jordan's third championship shoe returns this holiday season.

Brandon Richard1039 days ago
Air Jordan 8 VIII Paprika Sample Prototype Release Date Profile
Sneakers

This Air Jordan 8 Sample Is Finally Being Released

The 'Paprika' Air Jordan 8, a popular sample from 1992, is finally releasing during September 2022, but only in kids' sizes like the original sample pair.

Brandon Richard1469 days ago
Air Jordan 8 Quai 54 Friends & Family White
Sneakers

Another Colorway of the 'Quai 54' Air Jordan 8 Has Surfaced

Ahead of the release of the black-based 'Quai 54' Air Jordan 8 Retro, the model surfaces in an alternate white colorway.

Brandon Richard2597 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III Knicks Release Date 136064 148
Sneakers

A Look Ahead to Next Summer's Air Jordan Retro Release Dates

Summer 2019's Air Jordan Retro lineup includes the return of the 'Cool Grey' Air Jordan 4, as well as 'Tinker' Jordan 3s, 'Knicks' 3s and 'Michigan' Jordan 5s.

Brandon Richard2766 days ago
Air Jordan 8 VIII Snowflake Release Date 305368 400 Profile
Sneakers

These Snowflake-Covered Air Jordans Are Actually Releasing

A playful option for kids this winter, the Air Jordan 8 is releasing in a tonal blue colorway with snowflake graphic printing along the quarter and midsole.

Brandon Richard2793 days ago
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Air Jordan 8 VIII Tinker Air Raid Release Date 305381 004 Pair
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 8 Meets the Nike Air Raid

Taking inspiration from its relative outdoor hoop shoe, the "Tinker" Air Jordan 8 borrows colorful details from the Tinker Hatfield designed Nike Air Raid.

Brandon Richard2844 days ago
air jordan 8 south beach
Sneakers

'South Beach' Air Jordan 8s Release This October

Taking some cues from LeBron James' iconic post-Decision sneaker, the Air Jordan 8 arrives in a "South Beach" flavored teal and pink colorway for Fall 2018.

Brandon Richard2845 days ago
Air Jordan 8 Three Peat 305381 142
Sneakers

Watch a Student Gift the School Janitor His Dream Pair of Air Jordans

After finding out that his friend and school janitor couldn't buy himself a pair of Air Jordans, Stafford High School's Tristan McAlister bought a pair for him.

Brandon Richard2870 days ago
Air Jordan 8 VIII Black Light Concord Aloe Verde University Red Orange Peel Release Date 305381 004
Sneakers

New Air Jordan 8 Arrives Right Before Christmas

The 'Light Concord' Air Jordan 8 Retro will release on December 22, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard3019 days ago
Drake Rare Air Jordans
Sneakers

Up Close with Some of Drake's Rarest Air Jordans

Drake's security guy shows off a bunch of the rapper's exclusive Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard3029 days ago
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OVO x Air Jordan 8 White Raffle
Sneakers

Enter Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan 8 Raffle Today

Drake and OVO will raffle chances to buy the 'OVO' Air Jordan 8 Retros beginning Friday, February 9.

Brandon Richard3081 days ago
Air Jordan 8 'OVO' Black/Metallic Gold Varsity Red Blur AA1239 045 (Pair)
Sneakers

'OVO' Air Jordan 8s Releasing All-Star Weekend

Black and White 'OVO' Air Jordan 8s will release on Feb. 16, 2018 for $225 each.

Brandon Richard3088 days ago
Drake x Air Jordan 8 Kentucky Madness Sale Profile
Sneakers

Would You Pay $40,000 for Drake's 'Kentucky Madness' Air Jordan 8 PE?

Somebody is looking to sell Drake's 'Midnight Madness' Air Jordan 8 collaboration for $40,000.

Brandon Richard3102 days ago
OVO Air Jordan 8 White 2018 Release Date AA1239 135
Sneakers

It Looks Like Drake's 'OVO' Air Jordan 8s Are Finally Releasing

Black and white-based OVO Jordan 8s rumored for All-Star Weekend release.

Brandon Richard3110 days ago
Drake Air Jordan 8 Kentucky Midnight Madness PE
Sneakers

Drake Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to Kentucky's Big Blue Madness

Drake showed up to Kentucky's Big Blue Madness event in a fitting pair of Air Jordan 8s.

Brandon Richard3199 days ago
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Air Jordan 8 Bred Black Gym Red Wolf Grey Release Date Main 305381 022
Sneakers

'Bred' Air Jordan 8s Release on September 16

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 8 releases on September 16, 2017 for $190.

Brandon Richard3234 days ago

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