Air Jordan Vii

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Sneakers

'White Infrared' Air Jordan 7 Drops This Month

Inspired by an original Jordan 6 colorway.

Brandon Richard1232 days ago
Air Jordan 7 VII Afrobeats Vachetta Tan Release Date DZ4729-200 Heel Detail
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 7 'Vachetta Tan' Recalls Design Origin

The 'Vachetta Tan' Air Jordan 7, dubbed 'Afrobeats' by some, reintroduces Bin23 Premio design elements in a new, tan-based package releasing in October 2022.

Brandon Richard1379 days ago
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Olympic Practice Release Date Pair
Sneakers

Trophy Room's Air Jordan 7 Collaboration Revisits 1992 Olympics

Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 collaboration pays homage to the Dream Team's famous practice in Monte-Carlo prior to the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Brandon Richard1401 days ago
Bephies Beauty Supply BBS x Air Jordan 7 Release Date Heel Detail
Sneakers

Bephies Beauty Supply Reimagines the Air Jordan 7

The Bephies Beauty Supply Air Jordan 7 sees the classic sneaker remixed with a large inner bootie and Mowabb-inspired heel tab, releasing in women's sizes.

Brandon Richard1469 days ago
Air Jordan 8 VIII Oregon Ducks PE
Sneakers

StockX Is Releasing the 'Oregon Ducks' Air Jordan 8

The Oregon Ducks Air Jordan 8 features suede, mesh, perforated leather, and a first-ever black 'Duck Head' logo as a symbol of unity. Click for a detailed look.

Brandon Richard1680 days ago
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PSG x Air Jordan 7 Retro CZ0789 105 Pair
Sneakers

'Paris Saint-Germain' Air Jordan 7s Are Dropping This Month

Parisian soccer club Paris Saint-Germain gets another team-inspired retro with a special Air Jordan 7 releasing in May 2021. Click here for a detailed look

Brandon Richard1895 days ago
Michael Jordan Fade Away
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Signature Move Inspires New Air Jordan Retro

The 'Fadeaway' Air Jordan 7 will release on January 6, 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard3234 days ago
Air Jordan 7 VII History of Flight 2018 Release Date 304775 615
Sneakers

The 'History of Flight' Air Jordan 7 Is Releasing

The "History of Flight" Air Jordan 7 will release in March 2018 for $190.

Brandon Richard3261 days ago
Michael Jordan Game Worn Air Jordan 7 Cardinal Auction (2)
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordans from 1992 Up for Auction

Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordans from 1992 Up for Auction.

Brandon Richard3292 days ago
Nick Cannon Closet
Sneakers

Nick Cannon Shows His Sneaker Closet

Nick Cannon gives Complex's Joe La Puma a tour of his sneaker closet and reveals his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand and shows his $2 million shoes.

Matt Welty3323 days ago
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Air Jordan 7 Pure Money Release Date Main 304775 120
Sneakers

'Pure Money' Air Jordan 7s for the Whole Family

Everybody in your family will be able to buy the "Pure Money" Air Jordan 7 Retro on Saturday, June 3.

Brandon Richard3339 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Pantone Release Date Main 304775 400
Sneakers

'Pantone' Air Jordan 7s for the Whole Family

Once a sample, the "Pantone" Air Jordan 7 is officially releasing.

Brandon Richard3373 days ago
Anthony Hamilton Brown Air Jordan 7
Sneakers

An Air Jordan 7 You've Never Seen Before

Only Anthony Hamilton owns this brown-based Air Jordan 7.

Brandon Richard3446 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

There's an Alternate Doernbecher Air Jordan 7

A rare alternate version of the Doernbecher Air Jordan 7 made an apperarance at the official event.

Brandon Richard3549 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Doernbecher by Damien Phillips Release Date Shoes
Sneakers

Air Jordan 7 Retro Doernbecher by Damien Phillips

10-Year old Bulls fan Damien Phillips designed this year's Doernbecher Air Jordan 7.

Brandon Richard3549 days ago
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Air Jordan 7 Earl Thomas Seahawks PE Turf Shoes
Sneakers

Up Close with Earl Thomas' Air Jordan 7 "Seahawks" Turf Shoes

You don't see these every day.

Brandon Richard3582 days ago

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