Aiesha Bailey

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ocir mobile app for children with special needs
Life

New App OCIR Helps Children With Special Needs Communicate With Emojis

OCIR has been designed to benefit young people and adults with anxiety, Asperger’s syndrome, autism, ADHD, dyslexia, learning difficulties, speech delays.

James Keith1649 days ago

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