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A poster for the AFROWAVETO Supernatural Showcase event, featuring the 8 artists performing the event.
Music

AFROWAVETO to Host 'Supernatural Showcase' For Black History Month

The showcase will feature eight female artists—including Omega Mighty, Chelsea Stewart, and Dynesti—as part of AFROWAVETO's Black History Month programming.

Sydney Brasil1611 days ago

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