Adidas Ultraboost 2019

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Adidas Ultra Boost 19 'Buzz Lightyear' (Toe)
Sneakers

Adidas' 'Buzz Lightyear' Ultra Boosts Drop This Month

A children's colorway of the Adidas Ultra Boost 19 has surfaced inspired by Buzz Lightyear from the 'Toy Story' film franchise. Check out the pair here.

Mike DeStefano2598 days ago
Adidas UltraBoost 19 'Dark Pixel' 4
Sneakers

Adidas Has a New Limited Multicolor UltraBoost 19

Adidas has revealed the limited edition 'Dark Pixel' UltraBoost 19. This colorway is inspired sports a black upper with multi-colored hits on the toe and heel.

Mike DeStefano2759 days ago

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