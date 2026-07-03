Adidas NMD_R1

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Neighborhood x Adidas NMD R1 'Paisley' Pair
Sneakers

Neighborhood Adds a Paisley to NMD_R1 Collab

Neighborhood has confirmed that its two paisley-covered Adidas Originals NMD_R1 collabs are dropping in January 2022. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1664 days ago
John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Low AO9291 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

The best sneaker releases of the week including collabs from John Elliott, Saint Alfred, Alife, size?, Billionaire Boys Club, Engineered Garments, and more.

Mike DeStefano2832 days ago
Adidas NMD R1 Color Pack Tricolor Release Date F99712 Profile
Sneakers

OG Colors Are Coming Back to the Adidas NMD

Inspired by the original releases, an all-new version of the "Tricolor" Adidas NMD_R1 is expected to hit retail later this year, complete with fresh details.

Brandon Richard2858 days ago
sns x adidas nmd r1 datamosh 2
Sneakers

Sneakersnstuff and Adidas Are Dropping New 'Datamosh' Pack

International sneaker retailer, Sneakersnstuff, collabs with sneaker brand Adidas for the 'Datamosh 2.0 Pack' on the Adidas NMD R1 silhouette.

Michael Conway2868 days ago
Adidas NMD R1 STLT Christmas Release Date D96820 Profile
Sneakers

These Adidas NMDs Are Like Christmas in July

While there's no visible connection to the holiday, the fan-dubbed 'Christmas' Adidas NMD_R1 STLT Primeknit features a festive mix of red, white and green, displayed throughout the lifestyle runner's upper.

Brandon Richard2933 days ago
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