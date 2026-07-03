Adidas Consortium

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Xhibition x Adidas Consortium FYW Secant
Sneakers

Xhibition Collaborates With Adidas on FYW Secant

Cleveland-based sneaker boutique Xhibition and Adidas have teamed up to drop a new FYW Secant collab. Click here for additional info and the release info.

Victor Deng2011 days ago
Packer x Adidas Consortium Ultra4D Lateral
Sneakers

Packer Shoes Just Released a New Collab With Adidas

Packer Shoes just dropped its new Adidas Consortium Ultra4D collab exclusively on its website. Here's how you can buy a pair now.

Victor Deng2066 days ago
Adidas Consortium Runner 4D Mid EE4116 (Pair)
Sneakers

Adidas Consortium Is Bringing Back the 4D Runner Mid

Adidas Consortium has unveiled a 'White/White' colorway of the Runner 4D Mid. Check out detailed images and release information for the upcoming pair here.

Mike DeStefano2580 days ago
Adidas Consortium LX CON EE3755 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Consortium Is Bringing Back the OG LX CON

Adidas Consortium is bringing back 1996's LX CON runner in its OG white, black, and purple colorway. Check out official release details for the pair here.

Mike DeStefano2608 days ago
Adidas Consortium Ultra Boost 19 Collection
Sneakers

These Ultra Boost 19s Take Inspiration From the Adidas Running Archive

Adidas Consortium is releasing three regional exclusive pairs of the Ultra Boost 19 inspired by different models from the brand's extensive running archive.

Mike DeStefano2620 days ago
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SVD x Adidas Sobakov Boost G26821 (Lateral)
Sneakers

This Adidas Sobakov Boost Is Inspired By the 1982 World Cup

Spanish boutique Sivasdescalzo has collaborated with Adidas on a Sobakov Boost inspired by the mascot of the 1982 World Cup.

Mike DeStefano2627 days ago
Palace Summer 2019 Collection
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Palace Summer 2019, A-Cold-Wall*, Bape x Suicoke, and More

A detailed guide to this week's best style releases including Palace Summer 2019, the A-Cold-Wall* 'Chroma' collection, Bape x Suicoke, and more.

Mike DeStefano2635 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Blue Snakeskin' CD6846 102 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A completes guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases including the Air Jordan XI Low 'Blue Snakeskin,' Nike Zoom GP retro, Nike Adapt BB, and more.

Mike DeStefano2650 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Adidas Crazy BYW Low 2
Sneakers

A Ma Maniere Has Unveiled Its Adidas Crazy BYW Low Collab

Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniere has revealed its upcoming Adidas Consortium collaboration on the Crazy BYW Low. Get a detailed look here.

Mike DeStefano2650 days ago
Air Jordan 14 Retro 'Candy Cane 2019' 487471 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the 'Candy Cane' Air Jordan XIV, 'No Days Off' Bodega x New Balance 997S, and more.

Mike DeStefano2664 days ago
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Overkill x Adidas ZX 10000C 'Game Overkill' G26252 (Pair)
Sneakers

Overkill Is Dropping Another Adidas ZX 10000C Collab

Berlin's Overkill has revealed its latest collaboration, the 'Game Overkill' Adidas ZX 10000C inspired by retro gaming consoles from the '90s.

Mike DeStefano2668 days ago
End. x Adidas Consortium Terrex Agravic XT 'Black/Red' F35785 8
Sneakers

End. Has Announced Its Upcoming Adidas Terrex Collab

European retailer End. has collaborated with Adidas for a Consortium release of the Terrex Agravic XT trail runner with heat-reactive uppers.

Mike DeStefano2679 days ago
Emotionally Unavailable x Nike Air Force 1 High (Shroud)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases including the 'Mars Landing' Nike Air Max 90, Aleali May x Air Jordan VI, and more.

Mike DeStefano2685 days ago
Adidas Consortium Communitas Naked Magmur Runner Collection
Sneakers

Naked Collaborated With Adidas Consortium on the Magmur Runner

Danish boutique Naked has collaborated with Adidas Consortium on the original Magmur Runner silhouette to mark the first Communitas project.

Mike DeStefano2688 days ago

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