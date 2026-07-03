Ace & Tate

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Ace & Tate Links up with CMMN SWDN Once Again for a High Speed Collaboration

With Summer on the horizon and the vibes set to turn up to 100, it's only right that Ace & Tate link up with CMMM SWDN for their second collaboration.

Sam Cole2650 days ago
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Ace & Tate Takes an Optimistic Stance for the Launch of Their SS19 Campaign

Ace & Tate is back in perfect time as we approach the warmer part of the year, with their SS19 'Word Up' campaign. 

Sam Cole2670 days ago
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Ace & Tate Debut Three Bold Frames at Liam Hodges SS19 Runway

Eyewear brand Ace & Tate debuted three bold new frames at Liam Hodges SS19 runway at LFWM. 

Sam Cole2958 days ago
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Ace & Tate and CMMN SWDN Collaborate to Channel Serious 90's Rave and Pop Culture Vibes

Eyewear brand Ace & Tate collaborates with CMMN SWDN for a two-part sunglasses collection.

Sam Cole3006 days ago
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Ace & Tate Focus on Their Frames and the Faces Behind Them in Me Myself & i Campaign

Ace & Tate showcase the faces behind the frames in new campaign.

Sam Cole3034 days ago
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Ace & Tate Present Their SS18 'Come as You Are' Campaign

Ace & Tate present 'Come as You Are' Campaign for SS18.

Sam Cole3085 days ago

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