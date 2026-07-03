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Latest Stories

nba draft age
Sports

NBA Submits Proposal to Lower Draft Age to 18

The current draft-eligible age is 19.

Abel Shifferaw2703 days ago
acc increased security
Life

Toronto's ACC Will See Security Increase After Manchester Bombing

Toronto's Air Canada Centre will see a security increase after Manchester bombing on Monday night

Daniel Mitri3342 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Duke Beat Virginia on Grayson Allen's Buzzer-Beater, and Questionable Travel No-Call

Duke's Grayson Allen scores for the win as time expires. But did he travel?

Dana Scott3807 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Duke Freshman Brandon Ingram Stretch This Two-Handed Dunk Over Two Boston College Kids

Duke freshman Brandon Ingram soars over two Boston College defenders for this dunk.

Dana Scott3849 days ago
Sports

ACC Suspends Officials For "Series of Errors" on Crazy Final Play of Miami-Duke Game

Miami won on eight laterals, though it probably should've stopped at three.

Gavin Evans3912 days ago
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