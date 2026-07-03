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Latest Stories
Sports
NBA Submits Proposal to Lower Draft Age to 18
The current draft-eligible age is 19.
Abel Shifferaw2703 days ago
Life
Toronto's ACC Will See Security Increase After Manchester Bombing
Toronto's Air Canada Centre will see a security increase after Manchester bombing on Monday night
Daniel Mitri3342 days ago
Sports
Watch Duke Beat Virginia on Grayson Allen's Buzzer-Beater, and Questionable Travel No-Call
Duke's Grayson Allen scores for the win as time expires. But did he travel?
Dana Scott3807 days ago
Sports
Watch Duke Freshman Brandon Ingram Stretch This Two-Handed Dunk Over Two Boston College Kids
Duke freshman Brandon Ingram soars over two Boston College defenders for this dunk.
Dana Scott3849 days ago
Sports
ACC Suspends Officials For "Series of Errors" on Crazy Final Play of Miami-Duke Game
Miami won on eight laterals, though it probably should've stopped at three.
Gavin Evans3912 days ago
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