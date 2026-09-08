Daniel Mitri
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Adidas' Toronto Flagship Store Is Reopening This Weekend
adidas just reopened its Toronto flagship store, located at 389 Queen St. West, after four months of renovations.
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 5)
Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for the 2017 finals at Nike CROWN LEAGUE
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike's CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 4)
Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for week four of Nike CROWN LEAGUE
Exclusive: CROWN LEAGUE's Adika Peter-McNeilly Talks About How Family Fuels His Game
Complex Canada chats with Scarborough’s own Adika Peter-McNeilly about his first year on the court with Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE, his style, and his favourite s
Exclusive: Brampton Native Shaquille Keith Brings Rhythm To Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE Courts
Complex Canada sits down with Shaquille Keith to talk about his style, music, pro ball and his namesake
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike's CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 3)
Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for week three of Nike CROWN LEAGUE
Metallica Launching A Pop-Up Store In Toronto This Weekend
Heavy metal legends Metallica are opening a pop-up store in Toronto, offering merchandise for their 2017 Worldwired tour
Exclusive: Toronto's Own Myck Kabongo Ready To Take On Nike CROWN LEAGUE
Complex Canada sits down with Myck Kabongo to talk hoops, his personal style, and his favourite Nike's
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 2)
Take a look at Toronto's most stylish basketball fans at Week 2 of Nike CROWN LEAGUE
Exclusive: Brampton Native Michael Fraser Ready For Toronto’s CROWN LEAGUE
Complex Canada gets personal with Fraser about pro basketball, his style personality and his favourite kicks
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 1)
We spotted some of Toronto’s best-dressed basketball fans at the kick off of CROWN LEAGUE’s third season
Polls Show Canadian Definition Is Just As Diverse As It’s Population
For Canada’s 150th birthday, Historica Canada conducted a survey over what defines our great nation, and the outcome is a lot harder to label
Supreme Court Of Canada Allows B.C. Woman To Sue Facebook
A British Colombia woman is being allowed by the Supreme Court of Canada to sue Facebook for allegedly violating her privacy
New Balance Celebrates Canada's 150th Birthday With Patriotic Sneaker
New Balance is saying happy birthday to Canada with a new and patriotic design of the classic men’s 996v3 tennis shoe
Justin Trudeau Hugs New Friend And Breaks The Internet
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugs CBC Kids star Gary the Unicorn, causing Twitter and the rest of social media to go crazy
The Concert Hall Is Re-Opening Just In Time For The TD Toronto Jazz Festival
The legendary Concert Hall is re-opening for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival, and will continue to regularly host live music
Imprisoned U.S. Student Released From North Korea Due To Medical Conditions
Imprisoned U.S. student, Otto Warmbier, was medically evacuated from North Korea on Tuesday morning
Death From Above 1979 Emerge With A Name Change And A Brand New Single
Toronto rockers Death From Above 1979 have emerged with a not-so-different name change and a brand new single