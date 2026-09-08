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Daniel Mitri

Joined May 2017 | 28 posts
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Latest Stories

adidas flagship queen st. toronto

Adidas' Toronto Flagship Store Is Reopening This Weekend

adidas just reopened its Toronto flagship store, located at 389 Queen St. West, after four months of renovations.

Daniel Mitri3324 days ago
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 5)

Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 5)

Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for the 2017 finals at Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Daniel Mitri3334 days ago
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike's CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 4)

Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike's CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 4)

Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for week four of Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Daniel Mitri3340 days ago
Exclusive: CROWN LEAGUE's Adika Peter McNeilly Talks About How Family Fuels His Game

Exclusive: CROWN LEAGUE's Adika Peter-McNeilly Talks About How Family Fuels His Game

Complex Canada chats with Scarborough’s own Adika Peter-McNeilly about his first year on the court with Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE, his style, and his favourite s

Daniel Mitri3341 days ago
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 3)

Exclusive: Brampton Native Shaquille Keith Brings Rhythm To Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE Courts

Complex Canada sits down with Shaquille Keith to talk about his style, music, pro ball and his namesake

Daniel Mitri3347 days ago
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Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 3)

Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike's CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 3)

Some of Toronto's most fashionable basketball fans showed up for week three of Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Daniel Mitri3348 days ago
Metallica pop up in Toronto

Metallica Launching A Pop-Up Store In Toronto This Weekend

Heavy metal legends Metallica are opening a pop-up store in Toronto, offering merchandise for their 2017 Worldwired tour

Daniel Mitri3352 days ago
Exclusive: Toronto’s Own Myck Kabongo Ready To Take On Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Exclusive: Toronto's Own Myck Kabongo Ready To Take On Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Complex Canada sits down with Myck Kabongo to talk hoops, his personal style, and his favourite Nike's

Daniel Mitri3353 days ago
Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 2)

Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 2)

Take a look at Toronto's most stylish basketball fans at Week 2 of Nike CROWN LEAGUE

Daniel Mitri3354 days ago
Exclusive: Brampton Native Michael Fraser Ready For Toronto CROWN LEAGUE

Exclusive: Brampton Native Michael Fraser Ready For Toronto’s CROWN LEAGUE

Complex Canada gets personal with Fraser about pro basketball, his style personality and his favourite kicks

Daniel Mitri3359 days ago
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Style In The Stands: Best Dressed at Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto

Style In The Stands: Best Dressed At Nike’s CROWN LEAGUE In Toronto (Week 1)

We spotted some of Toronto’s best-dressed basketball fans at the kick off of CROWN LEAGUE’s third season

Daniel Mitri3360 days ago
Polls Show Canadian Definition Is Just As Diverse As It’s Population

Polls Show Canadian Definition Is Just As Diverse As It’s Population

For Canada’s 150th birthday, Historica Canada conducted a survey over what defines our great nation, and the outcome is a lot harder to label

Daniel Mitri3368 days ago
Image via WikiCommons

Supreme Court Of Canada Allows B.C. Woman To Sue Facebook

A British Colombia woman is being allowed by the Supreme Court of Canada to sue Facebook for allegedly violating her privacy

Daniel Mitri3373 days ago
new balance canada 150 sneaker

New Balance Celebrates Canada's 150th Birthday With Patriotic Sneaker

New Balance is saying happy birthday to Canada with a new and patriotic design of the classic men’s 996v3 tennis shoe

Daniel Mitri3373 days ago
justin trudeau hugs gary the unicorn

Justin Trudeau Hugs New Friend And Breaks The Internet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugs CBC Kids star Gary the Unicorn, causing Twitter and the rest of social media to go crazy

Daniel Mitri3373 days ago
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The Concert Hall Is Re Opening

The Concert Hall Is Re-Opening Just In Time For The TD Toronto Jazz Festival

The legendary Concert Hall is re-opening for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival, and will continue to regularly host live music

Daniel Mitri3376 days ago
otto warmbier

Imprisoned U.S. Student Released From North Korea Due To Medical Conditions

Imprisoned U.S. student, Otto Warmbier, was medically evacuated from North Korea on Tuesday morning

Daniel Mitri3383 days ago
death from above new single new name

Death From Above 1979 Emerge With A Name Change And A Brand New Single

Toronto rockers Death From Above 1979 have emerged with a not-so-different name change and a brand new single

Daniel Mitri3389 days ago

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